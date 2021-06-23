Warmth, humidity and showers return

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A stationary front south of us Wednesday afternoon will become a warm front and track north through Thursday. It will open the door for increasing warmth and humidity.... and showers and thunderstorms.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening, especially south of I-20, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight will be mostly clear otherwise. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 70s through midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 68 degrees. Thursday will start mostly sunny. The afternoon will become partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees.

The chance for rain will stay around 30-40% through Sunday before increasing next week. Early signs are an approaching cold front will increase showers and thunderstorms and make them more widespread. Longer-range trends strongly favor below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation through at least the next two weeks. That takes us through the first week of July.

