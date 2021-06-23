Advertisement

Warmth, humidity and showers return

Showers will return to our forecast, but there will be dry areas.
Showers will return to our forecast, but there will be dry areas.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A stationary front south of us Wednesday afternoon will become a warm front and track north through Thursday. It will open the door for increasing warmth and humidity.... and showers and thunderstorms.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening, especially south of I-20, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight will be mostly clear otherwise. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 70s through midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 68 degrees. Thursday will start mostly sunny. The afternoon will become partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees.

The chance for rain will stay around 30-40% through Sunday before increasing next week. Early signs are an approaching cold front will increase showers and thunderstorms and make them more widespread. Longer-range trends strongly favor below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation through at least the next two weeks. That takes us through the first week of July.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrests have been made in the shooting that injured an 8-year-old Meridian boy.
Arrests made in shooting of 8-year-old boy
Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments were made by Mississippi’s Department of...
State auditor: “Over $117 million in improper unemployment payments made”
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
Source: Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark
Neshoba deputies continue to fight war on drugs
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits

Latest News

Weather - June 23, 2021
Weather - June 23, 2021
Nacho the Dog
Keeping your pets safe this summer
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 23rd, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 23rd, 2021
Out The Door Wednesday
Wednesday will be a bit warmer than yesterday