West Jasper School District names new superintendent

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - After months of searching and weeks of interviews, the West Jasper School District has finally named a new superintendent.

Kenitra Ezi was approved by the school board on Tuesday. She has four educational degrees to her name, three of them are from the University of Southern Mississippi, where she also works as an adjunct professor for the graduate school.

“My bachelor’s is in elementary education, I have a specialist in educational administration and a doctor in educational leadership, and a master’s from William Carey,” Ezi said.

She’s been working in the education system for 18 years.

Right now, she wants to look, listen and learn, because she understands how scary new leadership can be for some people.

“I know change is scary and often times when a new superintendent is named, there’s this fear of, ‘Oh gosh, we’ve been working so hard, what will this person change?’ That is not my intent,” Ezi said. “My intent is to learn more about the great things that are already in place and to maybe brainstorm how we can accentuate those positive things moving forward.”

Ezi is from Vancleave. She says her hometown resembles the West Jasper community, which is one of the reasons she’s so excited to get to know everyone.

“Establishing those positive relationships with the parents, community leaders, community members, teachers, students and even other districts employees, just really becoming a part of the great things that Mr. Woodrow has worked so hard to put into place,” Ezi said.

In the coming weeks, community leaders and members can look forward to meeting her because she’s putting aside time in her schedule to make it happen.

“Before the school year begins, I’d like for people to kind of be on the lookout for opportunities to come and meet with me, and I don’t intend to host them all here,” Ezi said. “I really want to go to people, so I’m very open to going to different facilities so people can casually come and have chance to meet with me.”

It’s just her way of showing people that she cares and that she’s here to stay.

“I want to get to know people. I don’t want people to be afraid or unsure,” Ezi said. “I really want to put some people’s minds at ease that I’m excited to be here, I’m planning to be here for quite some time, and I want to be apart of what’s going on.”

Ezi will officially take hold of the district starting on July 1.

