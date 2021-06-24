Advertisement

Bear hit, killed on I-20 in Bolton Wednesday night, police say

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bolton police are investigating an accident involving a bear.

Details are slim right now, but Bolton Police Chief Michael Williams said the bear was hit by a car and killed on I-20.

Deputies from Hinds County responded to the incident to assist the police.

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says based on the bear’s condition, it was likely hit by several vehicles.

No word on if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

