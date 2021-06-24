Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 24, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ATKEVIA L FERRILL19902811 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JIBRI O WILLIAMS19832006 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOSEPH REGAN197715 BIRCH ST DEKALB, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:40 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:03 PM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:07 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:43 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Griffin resigned as principal of Meridian High School. Angela McQuarley was named...
MHS principal resigns, replacement named
Kristen Estes, Joshua Moore and Jarrod Gingell are the latest arrests in a local theft ring.
3 more arrests made in theft ring
Members of the Vandevender family have been pharmacists in Kemper County for generations.
From over the counter to over the county line: Understanding the 2019 Kemper County pharmacy crisis
President Joe Biden.
Biden: 2nd Amendment has always limited what type of gun you could own
Old Highway 80 Bridge over Okatibbee Creek
Bridge work begins Thursday in Meridian

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 24, 2021
Kristen Estes, Joshua Moore and Jarrod Gingell are the latest arrests in a local theft ring.
3 more arrests made in theft ring
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 23, 2021
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 23, 2021