City of Meridian Arrest Report June 24, 2021
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ATKEVIA L FERRILL
|1990
|2811 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JIBRI O WILLIAMS
|1983
|2006 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOSEPH REGAN
|1977
|15 BIRCH ST DEKALB, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:40 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:03 PM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:07 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:43 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.