City of Meridian Arrest Report June 24, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:40 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:03 PM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:07 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:43 AM on June 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.