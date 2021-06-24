COVID-19 in Mississippi: 302 new cases, 1 new death reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 12 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 1.9 million doses have been administered in the state, with at least 962,130 people fully vaccinated.

Find the latest county and state vaccination numbers here. Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.