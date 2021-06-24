Crimenet 06_24_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Aareon J. Taylor.

Taylor is a 29-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 185 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If you know where Taylor can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

