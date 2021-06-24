Advertisement

Crimenet 06_24_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Aareon J. Taylor.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Aareon J. Taylor.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Aareon J. Taylor.

Taylor is a 29-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 185 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If you know where Taylor can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Griffin resigned as principal of Meridian High School. Angela McQuarley was named...
MHS principal resigns, replacement named
Kristen Estes, Joshua Moore and Jarrod Gingell are the latest arrests in a local theft ring.
3 more arrests made in theft ring
Members of the Vandevender family have been pharmacists in Kemper County for generations.
From over the counter to over the county line: Understanding the 2019 Kemper County pharmacy crisis
President Joe Biden.
Biden: 2nd Amendment has always limited what type of gun you could own
Old Highway 80 Bridge over Okatibbee Creek
Bridge work begins Thursday in Meridian

Latest News

Thermostat
Saving on your energy bill this summer
TPS Head Start grant increases by 1.2 million dollars
Head Start programs in Miss. to receive over $15M from American Rescue Plan
The moratorium applies to rural properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and...
USDA extends foreclosure moratorium
Medical marijuana seems to be gaining support in Illinois.
State lawmakers in limbo on Medical Marijuana Bill