Head Start programs in Miss. to receive over $15M from American Rescue Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas is coming early for Mississippi’s Head Start programs.

Congressman Bennie Thompson announced over $15 million awarded to educational organizations.

Thompson helped secure the grant funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.

“This investment will help our local Head Start programs continue preparing Mississippi kids for success and help parents get back to work and grow our economy knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” said Thompson.

Hinds County Human Resource Agency will be awarded over $2 million.

Here’s a breakdown of what each agency will receive:

Agency Grant Coahoma Opportunities $533,639 Washington County Opportunities $1,202,483 Bolivar Community Action Agency $792,083 Delta Health Alliance $1,884,488 Hinds County Human Resource Agency $2,318,817 Institute of Community Services $4,556,272 Mississippi Action for Progress $4,242,789 Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians $320,662

