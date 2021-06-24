Advertisement

Head Start programs in Miss. to receive over $15M from American Rescue Plan

TPS Head Start grant increases by 1.2 million dollars
TPS Head Start grant increases by 1.2 million dollars(free to use)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas is coming early for Mississippi’s Head Start programs.

Congressman Bennie Thompson announced over $15 million awarded to educational organizations.

Thompson helped secure the grant funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.

“This investment will help our local Head Start programs continue preparing Mississippi kids for success and help parents get back to work and grow our economy knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” said Thompson.

Hinds County Human Resource Agency will be awarded over $2 million.

Here’s a breakdown of what each agency will receive:

AgencyGrant
Coahoma Opportunities$533,639
Washington County Opportunities$1,202,483
Bolivar Community Action Agency$792,083
Delta Health Alliance$1,884,488
Hinds County Human Resource Agency $2,318,817
Institute of Community Services$4,556,272
Mississippi Action for Progress $4,242,789
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians $320,662

