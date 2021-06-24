Head Start programs in Miss. to receive over $15M from American Rescue Plan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas is coming early for Mississippi’s Head Start programs.
Congressman Bennie Thompson announced over $15 million awarded to educational organizations.
Thompson helped secure the grant funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.
“This investment will help our local Head Start programs continue preparing Mississippi kids for success and help parents get back to work and grow our economy knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” said Thompson.
Hinds County Human Resource Agency will be awarded over $2 million.
Here’s a breakdown of what each agency will receive:
|Agency
|Grant
|Coahoma Opportunities
|$533,639
|Washington County Opportunities
|$1,202,483
|Bolivar Community Action Agency
|$792,083
|Delta Health Alliance
|$1,884,488
|Hinds County Human Resource Agency
|$2,318,817
|Institute of Community Services
|$4,556,272
|Mississippi Action for Progress
|$4,242,789
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|$320,662
