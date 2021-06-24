Advertisement

Jasper Co. man charged with beating girlfriend

Cortez Nichelson was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment.
Cortez Nichelson was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment.(wtok Jasper County Sheriff)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A disturbing attack is under investigation in Jasper County. Cortez Nichelson was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment. Deputies were initially called about a disturbance.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said deputies discovered that Nichelson had beaten his girlfriend with a wrench while driving down the road. Three children were sitting in the back seat at the time. Nichelson’s bond was set at $75,000.

The woman was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment of minor wounds.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 1-800-799-7233.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Griffin resigned as principal of Meridian High School. Angela McQuarley was named...
MHS principal resigns, replacement named
Kristen Estes, Joshua Moore and Jarrod Gingell are the latest arrests in a local theft ring.
3 more arrests made in theft ring
Members of the Vandevender family have been pharmacists in Kemper County for generations.
From over the counter to over the county line: Understanding the 2019 Kemper County pharmacy crisis
President Joe Biden.
Biden: 2nd Amendment has always limited what type of gun you could own
Old Highway 80 Bridge over Okatibbee Creek
Bridge work begins Thursday in Meridian

Latest News

Tate's Fireworks in Marion.
Local fireworks store stocked despite national shortage
Dr. Thomas Dobbs
Dobbs: Delta variant could be dominant COVID-19 strain in one to three weeks
We'll have more scattered summer-like showers on Friday afternoon and evening. Some of us will...
Summer showers possible on Friday
Thermostat
Saving on your energy bill this summer