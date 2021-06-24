Jasper Co. man charged with beating girlfriend

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A disturbing attack is under investigation in Jasper County. Cortez Nichelson was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment. Deputies were initially called about a disturbance.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said deputies discovered that Nichelson had beaten his girlfriend with a wrench while driving down the road. Three children were sitting in the back seat at the time. Nichelson’s bond was set at $75,000.

The woman was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment of minor wounds.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 1-800-799-7233.

