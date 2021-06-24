Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria M. Smith will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Smith, age 93, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Diversicare of Meridian.

Gloria, as the wife of a Naval officer, lived in many places, such as Hawaii, the Bahamas, and the Philippines. She was witty, fun-loving, and she often said, “We had fun, didn’t we?” Gloria was a homemaker first and an employee of Eastern Airlines who was active in her community.

Gloria is survived by her children, Carole Smith, Brenda Copeland (Robert), and Pamela Dowden (Rick) as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and Danny Mason, whom she considered a son.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, A.R. Smith, and her children, Debbie Smith, Linda Smith, and Gary Smith.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721