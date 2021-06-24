Advertisement

New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Scientists in South America gave a newly discovered species of frog a “Whole Lotta Love” by naming it after the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin.

Researchers discovered the amphibian after taking a “Misty Mountain Hop” to the Andes in Ecuador.

They named the new species Pristimantis ledzeppelin, or Led Zeppelin’s rain frog.

It wasn’t because of the “Dazed and Confused” look in its eyes, but because, according to a study published by the researchers, they wanted simply to honor “one of most influential bands throughout the 1970s.”

