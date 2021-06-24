Advertisement

Our Thursday will be hot and humid

Futurecast Feels-Like Temps
Futurecast Feels-Like Temps(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Thursday with the chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone is going to see rainfall on our Thursday, but storms will be around. High temperatures look to climb into the low-90s, with heat indices in the mid-to-upper-90s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you have to work outdoors.

Scattered showers and storms will also be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sunday will have the best chance of seeing afternoon storms compared to Friday and Saturday. Due to increasing cloud cover, high temperatures will be in the upper-80s during this time frame. The heat index will still climb into the low-to-mid-90s each afternoon as high humidity values stick around.

Storm chances will increase further on Monday, making Monday our best day to see rainfall. It still will not be an all-day wash-out, but you are likely to get some rain and some point during the day on Monday. Storm chances look to decrease a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible from the late morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures also look to stay in the upper-80s for at least the first half of the next work week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Griffin resigned as principal of Meridian High School. Angela McQuarley was named...
MHS principal resigns, replacement named
Kristen Estes, Joshua Moore and Jarrod Gingell are the latest arrests in a local theft ring.
3 more arrests made in theft ring
Members of the Vandevender family have been pharmacists in Kemper County for generations.
From over the counter to over the county line: Understanding the 2019 Kemper County pharmacy crisis
Old Highway 80 Bridge over Okatibbee Creek
Bridge work begins Thursday in Meridian
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information

Latest News

Weather - June 23, 2021
Weather - June 23, 2021
Showers will return to our forecast, but there will be dry areas.
Warmth, humidity and showers return
Nacho the Dog
Keeping your pets safe this summer
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 23rd, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 23rd, 2021