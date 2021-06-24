Our Thursday will be hot and humid

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Thursday with the chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone is going to see rainfall on our Thursday, but storms will be around. High temperatures look to climb into the low-90s, with heat indices in the mid-to-upper-90s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you have to work outdoors.

Scattered showers and storms will also be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sunday will have the best chance of seeing afternoon storms compared to Friday and Saturday. Due to increasing cloud cover, high temperatures will be in the upper-80s during this time frame. The heat index will still climb into the low-to-mid-90s each afternoon as high humidity values stick around.

Storm chances will increase further on Monday, making Monday our best day to see rainfall. It still will not be an all-day wash-out, but you are likely to get some rain and some point during the day on Monday. Storm chances look to decrease a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible from the late morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures also look to stay in the upper-80s for at least the first half of the next work week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.