Pairings announced for Big 12-SEC Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - The annual Big 12-SEC Challenge will return for its ninth year and feature 10 games played on January 29, 2022.

The tournament will feature all 10 of the Big 12′s men’s basketball teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 teams. The SEC won the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge by winning five of the nine games played.

Here is a full list of matchups for the 2022 event:

Baylor at Alabama

West Virginia at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

LSU at TCU

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas

The Crimson Tide will welcome in defending National Champion Baylor for their SEC-Big 12 Challenge matchup. The two teams have met nine times with Alabama leading the series 7-2.

Mississippi State will travel to Texas Tech for both program’s first matchup since November 2015. The Red Raiders were eliminated in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament while the Bulldogs lost to Memphis in the 2021 NIT Championship.

Ole Miss will stay in Oxford and host Kansas State in the recently renamed Sandy and John Black Pavilion. The 2022 matchup will be the third time Ole Miss and Kansas State battle in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats won both meetings with the most recent being a 69-64 victory in 2016.

