Saving on your energy bill this summer

Thermostat
Thermostat(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Energy bills will be increasing for many as the heat of summer has now arrived. There are several different things you can do to help save money this summer, starting with closing your blinds and curtains during the daylight hours.

“So you don’t have the heat from the sun warming your home,” said Julie Boles, the director of marketing and communications for the East Mississippi Electric Power Association. “Of course, always making sure that your window, that your doors are caulked and that you do not have air leaks where you are letting that cool, conditioned air leak out.”

Making sure your HVAC system is working as efficiently as possible will also help keep your energy bill down.

“Another really easy thing that folks can do is changing out their air filters every month,” said Jeff Shepard, the spokesman for Mississippi Power. “Set a reminder, when you pay your power bill, change that air filter, that’s going to help your system run as efficiently as possible.”

Another thing you can do to save money is using larger appliance like dryers and dishwashers during the morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.

“If you could try to schedule using those bigger appliances when it’s not as hot, you’re going to not use as much energy when it comes to you’re A/C system,” Shepard said.

Any degree that you can bump up your thermostat during the day will help you save money this summer.

“So if you are not home, we would recommend bumping up your A/C to at least 78; if you’re comfortable going higher, that of course would save you even more money,” Boles explained.

For more information, click here for EMEPA and click here for Mississippi Power.

