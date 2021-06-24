Advertisement

State lawmakers in limbo on Medical Marijuana Bill

Medical marijuana seems to be gaining support in Illinois.
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lawmakers in Mississippi are in a “wait and see” mode as far as medical marijuana is concerned.

Many are wondering if Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session so lawmakers can take up the matter again.

The Medical Marijuana Bill, Initiative 65 was approved by voters in November but the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned it citing a flaw in the state’s constitution regarding the number of congressional districts.

We talked with State Representative Billy Adam Calvert about what he would look for in a bill if a special session is called.

”Just a plan that will help the ones that need it and to benefit the state,” said Calvert, who represents District 83. " I think it’s something and I’ve heard too many people that have come to me and wanted a medical marijuana program just for illnesses they have. People I wouldn’t even think about so I want to see us get something done to get people the care they need.”

A total of 36 states in the U.S. have approved comprehensive publicly available medical marijuana/cannabis programs.

