Summer showers possible on Friday

We'll have more scattered summer-like showers on Friday afternoon and evening. Some of us will...
We'll have more scattered summer-like showers on Friday afternoon and evening. Some of us will stay dry.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers are thunderstorms are few, but you can encounter one or two of them through this evening. They’ll fade to an end before 10 PM. We’ll cool to the mid-70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and muggy. The low temperature by morning will be near 69 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, but most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees.

The weekend is almost here. It will be a summer-like weekend with warm near-90-degree afternoons and Mississippi and Alabama humidity. A few showers or thunderstorms can bubble up in the heat of the afternoons, but most areas will likely stay dry. Just know that any thunderstorms that do develop can be heavy, and they can produce gusty winds.

The chance for rain can increase next week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Odds are the cold front won’t make it through the area before it weakens and dissipates. However, it will get close enough to us to help bring an increase in the coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Still, there’s no guarantee that everyone will get rain.

