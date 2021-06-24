Trump administration appointee joins Reeves cabinet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has made four new appointees among his senior staff members, with Liz Welch taking over some duties assigned to previous Chief of Staff Brad White.

Welch will be temporarily assigned White’s administrative and management duties within the governor’s office. The news comes weeks after White was tapped to take over as executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

David Maron will serve as deputy chief of staff and legal counsel; Anne Hall Brashier will take over as deputy chief of staff of policy and legislative affairs; and Cory Custer will serve as deputy chief of staff of external affairs.

Maron joined Reeves’ administration in 2020 as chief legal counsel. In his previous role, he helped the governor develop, draft and implement legislation and has overseen the governor’s relations with the judiciary and attorney general.

Brashier joined the governor’s staff upon Reeves’ election in 2019. She previously served as deputy policy director and had worked under Sen. Thad Cochran.

Custer is a former Trump administration appointee, who served as assistant commissioner for the Office of Public Affairs with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He also served as senior advisor to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Investment and Innovation.

