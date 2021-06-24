Advertisement

USDA extends foreclosure moratorium

The moratorium applies to rural properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and...
The moratorium applies to rural properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WDAM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that the foreclosure moratorium for thousands of rural Americans has been extended until July 31.

The moratorium applies to rural properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans.

“The United States is recovering from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. To support this recovery, USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds-of-thousands of individuals and families holding USDA Single-Family Housing loans,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said. “Actions like the one we’re announcing today are part of President Biden’s strategy to get Americans vaccinated and the economy back on track. Together, these coordinated actions will enable more homeowners with federally-backed mortgages to remain in their homes and build equity for years to come as we transition back to a functional housing market.”

You can find more information on the moratorium at whitehouse.gov.

The USDA will continue to provide relief to homeowners experiencing financial hardship beyond July 31. You can find out info on these options at consumerfinance.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Griffin resigned as principal of Meridian High School. Angela McQuarley was named...
MHS principal resigns, replacement named
Kristen Estes, Joshua Moore and Jarrod Gingell are the latest arrests in a local theft ring.
3 more arrests made in theft ring
Members of the Vandevender family have been pharmacists in Kemper County for generations.
From over the counter to over the county line: Understanding the 2019 Kemper County pharmacy crisis
President Joe Biden.
Biden: 2nd Amendment has always limited what type of gun you could own
Old Highway 80 Bridge over Okatibbee Creek
Bridge work begins Thursday in Meridian

Latest News

Thermostat
Saving on your energy bill this summer
TPS Head Start grant increases by 1.2 million dollars
Head Start programs in Miss. to receive over $15M from American Rescue Plan
Medical marijuana seems to be gaining support in Illinois.
State lawmakers in limbo on Medical Marijuana Bill
Over 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Mississippi. (Source:...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 302 new cases, 1 new death reported Thursday