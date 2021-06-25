Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 25, 2021

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
VANDERRICK A SPEARS1996HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
JESSICA L TUGGLE1980913 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
JERREL RIGDON1967HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
BRIAN LARD1413 15TH ST APT B MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RASHAD L TILLMAN19772718 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:19 AM on June 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:38 AM on June 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:42 PM on June 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Russell Drive. The vehicle has been recovered, the case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

