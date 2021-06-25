City of Meridian Arrest Report June 25, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:19 AM on June 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:38 AM on June 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:42 PM on June 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Russell Drive. The vehicle has been recovered, the case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.