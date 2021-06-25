Divorce Docket June 18-24, 2021
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
|CHIQUITA PORTIS v. LARARIS PORTIS
|Deirdre Colston Leggett v. Jeremy M Leggett
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Stephen Paul Bolen and Lisa Bolen
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of AUGUST LANGFERMAN and MATTHEW
|BRITNEY DEON KERSH v. JOHNRIKERS DONYELE KERSH
|VALARIE JAMERSON NOBLE MITCHELL v. ALORENZA JERRELL MITCHELL
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LAQUANDA SWINSON and LEROY BRIDGES
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of NATHANIEL JOHNSON and MARGARET ANNE BARRETT JOHNSON
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Sara Ann Bunyard and Jeremy Lee Bunyard
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Travis Craig Boswell, Sr and Brandy Lynn Boswell
