Divorce Docket June 18-24, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

CHIQUITA PORTIS v. LARARIS PORTIS
Deirdre Colston Leggett v. Jeremy M Leggett
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Stephen Paul Bolen and Lisa Bolen
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of AUGUST LANGFERMAN and MATTHEW
BRITNEY DEON KERSH v. JOHNRIKERS DONYELE KERSH
VALARIE JAMERSON NOBLE MITCHELL v. ALORENZA JERRELL MITCHELL
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LAQUANDA SWINSON and LEROY BRIDGES
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of NATHANIEL JOHNSON and MARGARET ANNE BARRETT JOHNSON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Sara Ann Bunyard and Jeremy Lee Bunyard
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Travis Craig Boswell, Sr and Brandy Lynn Boswell

