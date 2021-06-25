Funeral services for Emily Jane Pratt Dial, age 94, will be held at Geiger First United Methodist Church in Geiger, Alabama, on Saturday June 26, 2021 with Rev. Wilson Kendrick officiating. The family will have a time of visitation starting at 9:00 A.M. The funeral will be at 10:00 A.M. with a graveside service to follow at the Boyd Cemetery in Boyd, Alabama.

Mrs. Dial was born January 17, 1927, in Gordo, Alabama, and passed away on June 24, 2021, while visiting with her siblings and in-laws in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She was a seamstress and baker and enjoyed baking, sewing and crocheting for numerous people over the years. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and playing cards with her siblings every chance she had. She loved feeding the wild animals that came up daily in her backyard. She typically bought more dry corn than any hunter in Scooba. Miss Emily was an avid baseball fan especially the Atlanta Braves. She, her sisters, her daughter, and friends loved go to at least one game a year in Atlanta. And she watched the Braves with her sister Peggy whenever they were playing. Miss Emily grew up in Livingston First Baptist Church. She was also a faithful member of Haden Presbyterian Church for 31 years. Her final church home was Geiger First United Methodist Church where she has been since 1994. She is survived by her daughters, Emily Elaine Conn Nieswiadomy of Trinidad, Colorado; Carol Jane Conn Watt (Jerry) of Geiger, Alabama; and son, Clarence Nichols (Nick) Dial (Annette) of Summerville, Alabama; brother, Bobby Joe Pratt; her sister, Peggy Williamson, and her brothers, Louie Pratt (Marine) and Frank Pratt (Betsey). She was also a proud grandmother to 7 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Mrs. Dial was preceded in death by her parents, W C Pratt, Sr. and Mabel (Simpson) Pratt, her brother W. C. Pratt, JR.; and her precious grandson, Jayson Watkins.

