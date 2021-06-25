Advertisement

Former Mississippi prosecutor weighs in on Derek Chauvin sentencing

A former prosecutor walks us through the process of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing.
A former prosecutor walks us through the process of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former Mississippi prosecutor talked to Newscenter 11 about the Derek Chauvin sentencing.

Brice Wiggins is a former district attorney. He served on the Mississippi Coast. We talked to Wiggins about the Chauvin case. Wiggins said it’s not uncommon for a judge to take his or her time when looking over a case and making a decision.

“Mr. Chauvin is going to go to prison and will lose his freedom. These things are serious and should not be taken lightly. It shouldn’t be done quickly because it is a process. I think what you are seeing in this sentencing is the conclusion of that process. I think too many times we don’t want the process to work itself out. We want something to be done right away. If you were in the situation, how would you like it to be done? You don’t want a rushed judgment,” said Wiggins.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. The former Minneapolis police officer will be processed and moved to state prison.

Wiggins says it’s possible Chauvin will be placed in isolation because of his status as a former officer.

