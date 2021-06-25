Advertisement

LCSD and Lauderdale Co. sheriff’s department apply for school safety grant

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County sheriff’s department is partnering with the Lauderdale County School District to apply for a school violence prevention federal grant.

This $75,000 grant for 2-years will allow cameras to be placed around the school’s property.

“In our schools now we do have hundreds of cameras that have been installed as a part of our recent safety program those cameras are inside our hallways and on the exterior of our buildings. So, these cameras being out, these type of flock cameras will basically expand that safety envelope from beyond the campus just to the breach of the campus. Providing an extra of security and safety,” said LCSD Superintendent, John-Mark Cain.

They want to install 27 flock cameras on all 12 campus roadways.

The sheriff’s department said this will allow school officers and administrators to better monitor those areas.

“To be able to document vehicles that come and go not only during the school day but at night and other times, when maybe no one is on the school campus. It will give us also the opportunity if there are known threats to the campus, that we can put that into the system and receive a notification if that vehicle comes in close proximity to the school so it will enable us to do a better job of detecting potential threats before they even get on campus,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Newscenter 11 talked to one parent who is thrilled about this safety initiative.

“I think that’s a really good idea it will definitely help keep our children safe and that’s definitely something we love to look forward to,” said LCSD parent, Stephanie Corder.

The county said it hopes to get cameras in place by August for the new school year.

