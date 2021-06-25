Advertisement

Local fireworks store stocked despite national shortage

Tate's Fireworks in Marion.
Tate's Fireworks in Marion.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Supply and demand might play a role in how you celebrate the 4th of July this year. Retailers are having major problems stocking the shelves.

“I have had retailers as far east as Florida and as far west as New Mexico call wanting me to sell wholesale to them,” Jeff Tate, owner Tate’s Fireworks explained. “I just can’t do that to my good customers here in east Mississippi and west Alabama.”

At Tate’s Fireworks customers were already trying to beat the rush to make sure they have enough fireworks for family gatherings.

“He’s one of the only stores I’ve been to that has all the shelves stocked,” shopper Evan Smith said. “A couple I stopped at in Tennessee had no product and said they weren’t even going to receive any until after the Fourth of July.”

Tate said he prepared and ordered way ahead of the holiday. He said the issue comes to shipments.

“What you have is a bunch of ships that have thousands of containers on each ship going to the ports in California,” Tate said. “They just can’t get them off. The price of fireworks has increased tremendously not because the product has, but shipping has risen.”

Tate said more than 80 percent of his stores will have regular pricing. The cost of shipping recently tripled, so newer stock has a slightly higher price.

Tate’s Fireworks is located at 451 Decatur St, Marion, MS 39342

