Miss Mississippi: 2nd night of preliminary competition underway in Vicksburg

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Preliminary competition continues at Miss Mississippi 2021.

Wednesday night, victories for two candidates: Miss Golden Triangle, Holly Brand, and Miss Jones County, Caidyn Crowder.

Thirteen Miss Mississippi candidates competed in Talent Wednesday night. Another 13 in Red Carpet Evening Wear. The remaining candidates have on-stage interview. After the judges votes are counted, a win in Red Carpet Evening Wear for Miss Jones County, Caidyn Crowder.

Crowder said, “I’d also like to add that we’re brilliant young women. We’re also highly intelligent. Because going through that interview process you generally have to be mentally prepared and politically prepared for anything they may throw at you.”

Crowder explains why she wanted to participate in the Miss Mississippi program.

Crowder said, “In 1991, my mother was Miss Jones County and she tried again for several years but had cancer so I feel like it’s a moment for me to kind of come back and represent her and what all she’s taught me and all the things over the years.”

In the Talent preliminary, Miss Golden Triangle, Holly Brand, said she wanted to move the audience with a song written for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She also won the title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017.

Brand said, “My platform is about volunteerism and Martin Luther King said it best, ‘Life’s most persistent question is what are you doing to serve others?’ So I wanted to provide community and positivity tonight.”

Thursday night, Miss Jones County competed in on-stage interview, Miss Golden Triangle in Red Carpet Evening Wear.

