Miss Mississippi: three Meridian women compete for title

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three young women from Meridian will compete for the crown of Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg. The contestants are excited to be a part of the pageant after COVID-19 delayed last year’s competition.

Meridian native’s Holly Brand, Lexie Harper and Allie Shirley are among the 39 contestants who hope to become the next Miss Mississippi.

“I have been receiving so many texts and phone calls and Facebook messages from my sweet family and community back home.” Brand said, “I co-own a boutique in Meridian, and I say we have the best customer base in the world. We have a very supportive and encouraging community and I’m so grateful to be a part of Meridian.”

This is Brand’s 2nd time competing in the state pageant. Brand won the talent preliminary Wednesday.

“I was just so shocked.” Brand said, “But basically, just humble and honored. Group A is such an incredible group of young women. So, I was just honored to be selected.”

Lexie Harper is also competing the second time.

“All 39 women that are here today are so, so incredible. So unique. So talented. Anyone of us could wear that crown on Saturday. So, it just makes me feel so great to know that no matter who they crown, she is going to be a great miss Mississippi 2021,” Harper said.

Harper says she is proud to represent Meridian.

“They have been rooting all three of the Meridian girls on all week long. And even prior when we were preparing for this week,” Harper said. “It’s just so special. I feel so honored to be from that specific city in Mississippi.”

This is an experience Allie Shirley says she will never forget. This is Shirley’s first time to compete for the state crown.

“The girls here are so great,” Shirley said. “They are more than happy to help in any way that they can. We really have a great group of girls. I’m so impressed with the sisterhood. So, thank you so much to everyone back in my hometown. My family, y’all have been so incredible with the support and love this week. And I just really want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Saturday is the final night of the Miss Mississippi competition.

