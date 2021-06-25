Graveside services for Mrs. Tammy Rasberry will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in the Martin Community, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the graveside service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Rasberry, age 62, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her residence.

Survivors include her daughters, Nichole Brady (Alan) and Lindsey Rasberry; grandchildren, Skylar, Sebastian, Conner, Makayla, Kinsley, Ayden, Charlotte, Averi, Addalyn, and Imelda; siblings, Ricky Smith (Kim), Sherri Wilkerson, and Dalton Smith (Toni); and numerous other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Rasberry and her parents, Richard and Ruth Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

