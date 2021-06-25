Advertisement

Mrs. Tammy Rasberry

Tammy Rasberry
By Letisha Young
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Tammy Rasberry will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in the Martin Community, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the graveside service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Rasberry, age 62, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her residence.

Survivors include her daughters, Nichole Brady (Alan) and Lindsey Rasberry; grandchildren, Skylar, Sebastian, Conner, Makayla, Kinsley, Ayden, Charlotte, Averi, Addalyn, and Imelda; siblings, Ricky Smith (Kim), Sherri Wilkerson, and Dalton Smith (Toni); and numerous other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Rasberry and her parents, Richard and Ruth Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at  www.robertbarhamffh.com.

READ LESS

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a burglary case.
Meridian police looking for burglary suspect
Tate Reeves speaking after winning the election as governor.
Trump administration appointee joins Reeves cabinet
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 24, 2021
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Kristen Estes, Joshua Moore and Jarrod Gingell are the latest arrests in a local theft ring.
3 more arrests made in theft ring

Latest News

TEC in Bay Springs
TEC Expanding in Rural Mississippi
Mr. James Wallace
Emily Jane Pratt Dial
Tate's Fireworks in Marion.
Local fireworks store stocked despite national shortage