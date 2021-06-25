Quitman hires new baseball, softball coach

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman High School is already planning for next sports season.

The school recently hired two new head coaches for its baseball and softball programs.

Eric Johnson will lead the Panthers baseball team while Carolyn Patterson will take over the Lady Panthers softball program. Both coaches have over 20 years of experience coaching their respective sports.

Johnson spent some time with his new team this week during a three day baseball camp at the high school. He’s been in Quitman for only three weeks, but said he’s enjoyed every second of it.

”To be down here has just been amazing. The thing I’ve loved the most is just the kids,” Johnson said. “When I came here from day one, the kids had really bought into what we’re teaching. They have really worked hard and are continuing to work hard.”

Quitman baseball hasn’t had a winning season in a while, going 5-22 in 2019 and 4-21 this past season. After helping turn the program around at Raymond High School last season, Johnson is hoping to do the same in Quitman.

Johnson also has a track record of winning championships. He helped lead Southeast Lauderdale High School to a state title in 2021, which was the program’s first since 1966.

Patterson began her coaching career at the junior college level. She spent four years as an assistant at Jones College where she was part of two state championship winning teams.

The success didn’t stop when she became a head coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where she won two state championships with the latter coming in 2001.

Along with college coaching experience, Patterson has plenty of high school experience. She coached at Wayne County for four years and Greene County for five. She’s been out of coaching since 2016 but is looking forward to getting back out on the field again.

She hasn’t been in Quitman for long but said the community has already made here feel right at home.

”I’ve met a lot of people here. Everybody’s been so, so good to me,” Patterson said. “I’ve met very few of my kids but we’re going to get together on Monday and have a little cookout, so I’m excited about meeting my new family.”

The Lady Panthers went 7-13-1 this past season. Patterson said she is looking for the team to be competitive while preparing them for life beyond softball.

