Scattered storms stick around this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! A typical summertime pattern is setting up across our area for the next seven days. On our Friday, we look to see another round of scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. Storms may linger a bit longer after sunset, but expect a gradual decrease in activity after 9 p.m. High temperatures on our Friday look to climb into the upper-80s to low-90s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms. There is a slightly higher rain chance for Sunday, but there still will not be all-day wash-outs. Just keep that eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned this weekend! High temperatures on both days will be in the upper-80s with the heat index in the low-to-mid-90s.

We’ll see a chance of mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms Monday through Thursday of next week. Like I mentioned earlier, this is a standard summertime set-up. You will likely not see storms every day next week, but each day will be fair game for you to get some passing storms. Temperatures during this time frame look to stay in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.