TEC Expanding in Rural Mississippi

TEC in Bay Springs
TEC in Bay Springs(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The internet is an important resource in the world today, but many Mississippians have a hard time getting access to high speeds. TEC is changing that for many in the state.

The Mississippi-based internet company is rolling out a 96 million dollar expansion that will bring broadband internet to over 22 thousand people in central Mississippi.

“This is a huge undertaking and we are excited about the growth of TEC but we are even more excited to be able to serve more of rural America,” Said Vice President of Strategic operations for TEC, Lisa Wigington.

Over the next four years of construction, they will lay down over 20 hundred miles of fiber optic cables.

With this expansion, TEC will go from serving four Mississippi counties in central Mississippi to over ten.

