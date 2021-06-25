West Lauderdale High School hosts ‘Mini-Spirit Camp’

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County high school band students participated in a “Mini-Spirit Camp” this week.

“We’ve been working with them on different leadership qualities and specific stuff for drum major, percussion, and color guard,” said Jessica Shirley, the band director for Southeast Lauderdale High School.

A spirit camp is usually held at Jacksonville State University in Alabama, where hundreds of students from all over the southeast go to. It was canceled this summer due to the pandemic.

“The county directors, we started talking about if there is something we could do for our kids in the same vain and just scale it way down, so that’s how this all came about,” said Kristopher Grant, the band director at West Lauderdale High School.

The students have been enjoying the camp.

“They actually have come by and told me that they loved this and they’re going to tell everybody else at my school that you should come to this,” said Wesley Lollis, the band director at Northeast High School.

Teachers say it is important for students to be a part of this camp because it teaches them leadership and teamwork skills.

“For one thing, it helps build student leadership and when the kids have the skills to do a little bit of peer leadership, it makes everything else a little bit easier,” Lollis said.

“You get really comfortable just being around the same people all the time, so that’s why we wanted to bring all the different schools together, so that we could be around different people who have the same common interests,” Shirley said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.