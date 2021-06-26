Advertisement

9th annual 22 rifle competition held in Collinsville

15-year-old Gracie Dinh and 18-year-old Gulia East showed off their talents while shooting at...
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Gunsmoke was in the air, and bullet shells were on the ground at the Battlefield Shooting Club in Collinsville for the state games 22-rifle competition.

Spectators watched as two female shooters excelled in their age division. 15-year-old Gracie Dinh and 18-year-old Gulia East showed off their talents while shooting at targets 50 yards away.

Dinh had 5 perfect shots out of 25 while East had 15 perfect shots. We caught up with both shooters to grab their reactions on their perfect scores.

“It makes me feel excited to the point I want to do more. I want to shoot in college and go to the Olympics one day,” said 15-year-old shooter Gracie Dinh.

“I was shocked by my scores because I practiced for the first time on Thursday. When I was shooting, I was just having fun with my dad. I went up there to do what I would normally do in an indoor shooting event. It worked out well for me. The wind didn’t affect my shooting as much as I expected it to,” said 18-year-old shooter Gulia East.

Organizers of the event said this shooting competition was in honor of the original founder Ron Pennington who passed away last year.

