2nd annual Corn Hole competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The second annual Corn Hole competition returned to Meridian for the State Games of Mississippi.

Nearly 50 competitors came out to the Singing Brakeman Park to compete. The event had two divisions: adult singles and adult doubles with three different levels of competition. The director of the game said there’s a lot of work that goes into this sport.

“Most of us practice two to three hours a day. We play five to seven nights a week. We travel on the weekends. This is the first weekend we played here in three to four weeks because we normally travel on the weekends,” said State Games of Mississippi Corn Hole Director Cary Benson.

Organizers said they are glad to have this event back in Meridian.

