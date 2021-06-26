Beach Volleyball a popular attraction at the State Games of Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Beach volleyball has been a part of the State Games of Mississippi for a long time. In fact, there are now second generations of families coming back to Meridian to take part.

The adult 4 on 4 competition was held Saturday at the Bulldog Beach complex in Bailey with 15 teams entered. Bulldog Beach has been named the best place to play volleyball in the state of Mississippi by volleyball-mag-dot-com.

”Absolutely, Judd and Kim Smith moved back and opened Bulldog Beach last year,” said State Games Beach Volleyball Commissioner Doug Everett. “It’s a really great venue. They’re having leagues during the week. If you’re a beginning player or been playing for awhile, they’ve got stuff for you almost every day of the week except Wednesday. Concessions, so it’s a great venue. We’ve got people from Corinth all the way to the coast. Most of the people have been playing for years and we love to get around each other and this is one of the tournaments that we get to to come and hang out. It’s like a family here.”

The two-man doubles competition is expected to draw a big crowd and a large number of teams to the competition on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.