Bulldogs face Texas tonight with spot in CWS finals at stake

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There will be one final game of bracket play for the No. 3 Mississippi State baseball program at the College World Series after an 8-5 loss to No. 2 Texas in the Friday (June 25) evening contest at TD Ameritrade Park.

The two teams got off to quick starts offensively, as Texas (50-16) tallied single runs in the first and second inning, while Mississippi State (47-17) scored twice in the first inning. The Longhorns would add one in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh, before the Diamond Dawgs came back to tie the game with three runs in the eighth. Ivan Melendez delivered the final blow with a three-run home run to cap the scoring.

Rowdey Jordan moved into a tie for the most hits by a Bulldog at the College World Series, as his first inning single gives him nine hits in his CWS career. He is tied with Jake Mangum (2018-19) and Rusty Thoms (1997-98). He also scored his fifth run in three trips to the College World Series, which is tied for No. 8 in MSU history.

Kamren James moved his reached base streak to a career-long 10 games with a base hit and a walk in the game. He also drove in one RBI. Logan Tanner added the second RBI of the night for MSU with a first-inning base hit.

An eighth inning double for Tanner Allen made him just the fourth Diamond Dawg to reach 60 doubles for his career. The junior now has 95 career extra base hits among his 274 career hits. Brad Cumbest drove in a pair of RBIs in the eighth inning for his fourth multi-RBI game of the year.

Mississippi State starting pitcher Houston Harding didn’t factor into the decision with three runs allowed on four hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked two before handing off to the bullpen. The Longhorns added two more runs against the MSU relievers in the seventh inning.

Brandon Smith (4-4) walked the first batter of the eighth inning before Parker Stinnett walked a after and then allowed the Melendez three-run home run. Smith took the loss with one run allowed in 1 2/3 innings of work. He walked two and struck out one.

Facing the Bulldogs for the third time in 2021, Ty Madden (8-4) tossed six innings of two-run work in the no decision. He allowed four hits, walked three and struck out eight batters. Aaron Nixon (4-3) picked up the win with 1 2/3 innings of work and one strikeout.

Offensively, all nine Longhorn hitters reached base at least once and seven of the nine either scored a run or drove in one RBI in the contest. Melendez drove in four RBIs in the game, while Mike Antico also added two RBIs.

Scoring Recap

Top First

Zach Zubia hit a two-out, solo home run to right field.

Texas 1, Mississippi State 0

Bottom First

Rowdey Jordan led things off with a base hit, moved to second on a groundout by Tanner Allen and came in to score on a Kamren James single up the middle. After a Luke Hancock walk, Logan Tanner drove in the second run of the game with a base hit.

Mississippi State 2, Texas 1

Top Second

A leadoff single and one-out base hit put runners on first and second to start the frame. After a double steal, Trey Faltine’s sacrifice fly tied the game.

Mississippi State 2, Texas 2

Top Fifth

Three of the first four batters reached, as a walk, sacrifice bunt and walk started the frame. Mike Antico gave Texas a one-run lead with a single to center field to score Douglas Hodo III from second.

Texas 3, Mississippi State 2

Top Seventh

A leadoff double from Faltine and a passed ball put a runner on third with one out. Antico then singled to plate the fourth run of the game for Texas. A pair of walks was followed by an RBI single from Ivan Melendez to make it a three-run game.

Texas 5, Mississippi State 2

Bottom Eighth

Tanner Allen’s double started the inning and three straight one-out walks loaded the bases and pushed across the first run of the inning. Scotty Dubrule’s walk scored the first run before a pitching change. Aaron Nixon entered and Brad Cumbest singled through the right side to tie the game.

Mississippi State 5, Texas 5

Top Ninth

Antico and Zubia each walked and Melendez homered with one out to push Texas in front for good.

Texas 8, Mississippi State 5

Up Next

Mississippi State and Texas will meet once more at the College World Series with a spot in the Championship Series on the line. The Bulldogs and Longhorns will throw the first pitch at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.