Dekalb celebrates Juneteenth

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - DeKalb’s third annual Juneteenth event is taking place this weekend. This year is extra special after Juneteenth was recently passed as a federal holiday on June 15th.

Mayor Clark Adams started the event back in 2018 when he was first elected.

“This event is a representation of African American culture, from slavery back in 1865. This is just more or less a celebration. It’s our way to show our concern and our appreciation and our culture and the heritage of African Americans. The biggest thing is it’s just a celebration, just a special day you know for us. Kind of like, live in the past but live in the present too but this is just an invitation for everyone in the community to come out and enjoy,” said Mayor Clark Adams.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but this year they’re back with food, music, karaoke, and vendors from DeKalb and out of town selling various products.

“This is my first time attending Juneteenth, and I will be selling adult and kids drinks. There will be lime flavors and strawberry with the candies, and I hope we have a good turnout. I’m looking forward to it, I’m very excited about it, put some time into it. It’s just exciting and fun and I’m just ready,” said the owner of Final Touch Salon, Stephanie Rush.

“What If? Just opened last week here in Dekalb, Mississippi and we are excited about Juneteenth. This is the first-ever Juneteenth celebration our company will partake in. We’re just excited about it here in downtown Dekalb, a lot of businesses have opened and are currently booming and we’re excited to provide a service in the community here,” said What If? Co-owner, Casaundra Creer.

Mayor Adams said they are expecting around 2,500 people to attend throughout the weekend.

