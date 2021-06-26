Household Hazardous Waste Day planned for Saturday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - If you have any materials that cannot be thrown away in the regular trash, then you can take them to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center Saturday, June 26.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. people can drop off paint thinners, antifreeze, used oil, pesticides, tires and other hazardous items at the Lauderdale County Ag Center on Highway 19 S.

“We were doing it with the city,” Road and Bridge Coordinator Ryan Mosley said. “They are having their own and now we are having our own. Twice a year we are going to do an amnesty day. We are going to take any kind of hazardous waste like tires and paint cans.”

Household Hazardous Waste Day runs until 2pm.

