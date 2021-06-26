Advertisement

Annual Juneteenth Festival is back in Meridian

The Juneteenth Festival in Meridian will take place on June 27th after being postponed last weekend due to weather.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The festival in Meridian is happening on June 27th after being postponed last weekend due to weather.

There will be plenty of activities and entertainment including local talent, food, vendors, and speakers who will share their thoughts on the new federal holiday.

Entertainer, N’spire Walker along with her Afrocise dance crew are planning to bring ‘a touch of Africa’ to the city, with an African dance performance.

“We’ll truly be what Juneteenth is about. Bringing the culture, the history, helping to educate and not just dance. It’s a time for us to celebrate our freedom or well pretty much say the known freedom. Of course, back in time before technology or the investment of technology, different laws and whatnot were passed, and people didn’t know about it. So, Juneteenth was thankfully now created as a law for a national holiday. We definitely need to come out and celebrate our freedom, " said Walker.

The festival will take place on the city lawn from 5 pm to midnight.

