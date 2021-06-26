Rain chances hold steady for the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Expect scattered showers and storms to remain possible for both Saturday and Sunday. The highest chance for rain comes in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures for Sunday will warm up into the low to mid 90′s. We keep the temperatures in the 90′s through Friday with the overnight lows in the mid 70′s. We’ll have chances for showers and storms each day during the week, with some storms bringing some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. If you get under one of these storms, your temperatures could drop by as much as 5 to 10 degrees. Where the storms don’t impact, expect a mixture of sun and clouds every day of the week. Rain chances climb even more going into the weekend with the potential of a front making its way through the area. There are still some questions as to how far this front will make it down south, which will ultimately impact our rain chances. As of now, it looks likely that we will have an increase in the coverage of rain for next weekend.

