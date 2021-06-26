Advertisement

Scattered showers hang around for the weekend

Scattered storms are going to hang around for the weekend.
Scattered storms are going to hang around for the weekend.(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout Friday night. The greater chances for those storms appear to be along the I-55 corridor, although some cannot be ruled out across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Saturday looks to be warm with temperatures warming into the low 90′s.  Scattered showers hang around throughout the morning and scattered storms linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday will remain warm with chances for scattered showers and storms holding steady. We go into the work week with temperatures in the upper 80′s and afternoon storm chances. This pattern will stay with us throughout the week, with rain chances bumping up slightly as we enter next weekend. Lows throughout the week will be in the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a burglary case.
Meridian police looking for burglary suspect
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Tate Reeves speaking after winning the election as governor.
Trump administration appointee joins Reeves cabinet
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 24, 2021
Kristen Estes, Joshua Moore and Jarrod Gingell are the latest arrests in a local theft ring.
3 more arrests made in theft ring

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 25th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - June 25th, 2021
Weekend Forecast
Scattered storms stick around this weekend
Weather - June 24, 2021
Weather - June 24, 2021
We'll have more scattered summer-like showers on Friday afternoon and evening. Some of us will...
Summer showers possible on Friday