6th annual Strong Family Initiative held in Meridian

Meridian Housing Authority hosted their 6th annual Strong Family Initiative Saturday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority hosted their 6th annual Strong Family Initiative Saturday.

The event featured fun activities for the whole family with the purpose of stressing the importance of support amongst family members, as well as, the importance of the COVID-19 Vaccination.

Many people went home with $100 if they were fully vaccinated. Vendors were also there for people to learn about homeownership and even receive a medical check-up.

“Strong families are the concept of the fatherhood initiative where we encourage fathers to be involved in the lives of their families,” said Meridian Housing Authority Executive Director Ron Turner.

“This year we took it to another level. We want to encourage the whole family system and not just the fathers. Our housing authority is pushing COVID vaccination. We know life means a lot, as well as, taking the vaccine shot. We encourage all of our residents and employees in the city of Meridian to consider taking the COVID shot,” he said.

This initiative supports and encourages families to become educationally, economically, and independently aware of being self-sufficient.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic was a premier sponsor for the event.

