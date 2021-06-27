Dawgs Head to Championship Series Finals Against Vanderbilt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are headed to the College World Series Finals against Vanderbilt after beating Texas 4-3. MSU’s historic season continues, and it will now get a shot at a national title.

The first game of the College World Series Finals — best 2-of-3 series — featuring Mississippi State and Vanderbilt starts Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.