Drier conditions for the start of the week, but rain makes its way back by mid-week

Rain chances return by midweek
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms are possible for the remainder of the weekend. Expect skies to clear to mostly clear overnight into Monday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Scattered clouds make their way back into the area, mostly north of 20-59, through the morning hours. Scattered showers remain possible for the afternoon hours with those of us not seeing the rain seeing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures for Monday top out in the lower 90′s. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with temperatures in the lower 90′s and scattered showers being possible in the afternoon. Rain chances start to go up by mid-week with the rain becoming more widespread by Thursday and Friday. Temperature remain in the low 90′s until Friday, when we’ll get a slight break in the heat with highs in the upper 80′s. The holiday weekend looks to have periods of rainfall and dry weather.

