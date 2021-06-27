Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2021 has been crowned in Vicksburg.

A former Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen, Holly Brand, will represent Mississippi at the Miss America Competition in December.

Holly Brand was Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017. She came to Vicksburg as Miss Golden Triangle, but won a double preliminary. Wednesday night in Talent and Thursday in Evening Wear.

“I’ve dreamed of being Miss Mississippi ever since I was a girl,” said Brand.

“I grew up watching Miss America and always coming to Miss Mississippi and wanting to be her, so it’s definitely a dream of mine and being able to serve as Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017 really gave me an inside look at what the job would look like.”

Brand is from Meridian and a graduate of the University of Alabama.

“I’m a recent summa cum laude graduate of the University of Alabama. Roll Tide. I was awarded a full tuition scholarship to Alabama by the Miss America Outstanding Teen Organization.”

“I’ll be pursuing a Master of Arts at Bama next fall now. I was one of our worship interns at my church in Tuscaloosa Calvary, and co-own a boutique called Branding You in my hometown.”

Brand competed in Miss Mississippi in 2019. She will represent this state at Miss America and preparations will begin almost immediately for the national competition.

Brand said, “I honestly have no clue but I do know I do have to sign the contract tomorrow so that’s my first order of business to sign, seal and deliver.”

First runner up for 2021 Vivian O’Neal, Miss University of Southern Mississippi. 2nd runner up, Miss Jones County, Caidyn Crowder, 3rd Runner Up, Macy Mitchell, Miss Pine Belt and 4th runner up Miss Pearl of the South, Rachel Shumaker.

