Local businesses hold pop-up shop

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Girl’s Talk held a pop-up shop event at the temple theatre for entrepreneurs and business owners in the city.

“I feel like that this is important for our community because this is also showing that Meridian has a lot more to offer. We are building our city up and we want the community to stand behind each other and support each other. It doesn’t matter where you start or how you start that you can start anywhere and build a business and basically build your city up at the same time,” said Girl’s Talk Co-founder, Charmaine Serton.

Girl’s Talk is a business support group that helps local entrepreneurs and business owners find help within the community and expand their cliental reach.

This is their third and largest event with 40 businesses in attendance.

“It lets us know what we have to offer. A lot of things we don’t know what we have to offer here in Meridian but just by being seen with your business it lets the community know that you can get it right here in your own community,” said Girl’s Talk Co-founder, Ambreeia Terry.

People were welcome to shop, support, and learn about businesses in their own backyard.

“It has been a lot of fun. It’s just been so exciting for me just being apart and spreading the word. When people come to the shop and just know what I can do and their feeling confident in their lashes, it’s just an awesome thing for me to do and I love to do it. I just love being a part of Girl’s Talk,” said Poppy Beauty Bar owner, Francine Adams.

Girl’s Talk holds its pop-up shops throughout the year.

