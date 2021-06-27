Meridian Native Holly Brand Wins Miss Mississippi Crown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The queen city is holding up to it’s name---Meridian native Holly Brand takes home the Miss Mississippi 2021 title!

This was Brand’s 2nd time competing in the state pageant. She won the talent preliminary Wednesday.

The Miss America 2022 competition will be held on December 2021. This will be the 94th Miss America pageant/competition that will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, though the Miss America Organization will celebrate its 100th anniversary

