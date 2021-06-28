Advertisement

Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people have been arrested in a shooting that took place at Meridian’s Juneteenth Festival Sunday evening about 9:30.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said Monday the shooting stemmed from a fight that escalated between those three people who were attending the event. Charges are pending.

Read said 2 to 3 shots were fired but no one was hit. The chief also said police are looking for any others who may have been involved.

