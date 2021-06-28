Advertisement

Bennie Pauline Kidd McElroy

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT
Graveside services for Bennie Pauline Kidd McElroy, 95, of Cuba, Alabama, will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Siloam Cemetery with Rev. Mike McKee officiating.

Mrs. McElroy passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home in Cuba. She was born May 9, 1926, in Sumter County.

She was the greatest mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend anyone could ever have in their lives. She absolutely loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them and always looked forward to the holidays, especially Christmas. Whenever the family would gather for any occasion, she would always have turkey and dressing along with a huge variety of food. Gardening and canning vegetables and fruits was also one of her favorite things to do for her family.

Mrs. McElroy was a precious woman who is going to be greatly missed by her family and all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include her children, James Harmon McElroy (Priscilla) of Cuba; Danny McElroy (Kathy) of Cuba; William Allen McElroy of Cuba; and Linda Kay Evans of Memphis, TN; 5 grandchildren, Monica McElroy Byars, James Alexander McElroy (Meagan), Kevin Lee McElroy (Aubrey), Charles Edward Weeks (Lisa), and Cherri Michelle Cook; 2 step- grandchildren, Jerry McHan (Lindsey) and Amy Harris (Justin); 13 great-grandchildren, Landon Alexander McElroy (Fiancé Taylor); Payton MaKenzie McElroy, Brayden Presley McElroy, Kevin Harmon McElroy, Dillan Bryce McElroy, McKinley Brook McElroy, Courtney Michelle Brewer, Aniston Kay Weeks, Catherine Keeley Bell, Charles Griffin Weeks, Grayson Claire Weeks, Chloey Anne Cook, and Hayden Darrell Weeks; 6 step-great grandchildren, Jude McHan, Finn McHan, Elliot McHan, Kiera Harris, Catherine Collins, and Jacob Harris; and 1 great-great grandchild, Rhett Alexander McElroy.

Mrs. McElroy was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Kidd and Dillard Dearman Kidd; her husband, Harmon Earl McElroy; sisters, Frankie Kidd, Retha Hopkins, and Margie Scott; and brother, Billy Kidd.

Pallbearers: Eddie Weeks, Alex McElroy, Kevin McElroy, Evan Brewer, Landon McElroy, and Griffin Weeks. Honorary Pallbearers: Kevin Harmon McElroy, Bryce McElroy, Brayden McElroy, Rhett McElroy, and Hayden Weeks.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

