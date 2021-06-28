City of Meridian Arrest Report June 28, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KEITRIC RANDLE
|1999
|1801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|JERREL RIGDON
|1967
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LISSETTE BATISTON
|1993
|3821 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|ANTONIO WILLIAMS
|1976
|10728 ANTIOCH RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DUI
|JAMES T COX
|1994
|107 71ST PL APT 105 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|CHIVAS L WARREN
|1976
|613 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|FLORINCIA S BROWN
|1994
|107 71ST PL APT 153 MERIDIAN MS
|DUI
|TIESHA T GILMORE
|1997
|390 ST PAUL ST JACKSON, AL
|DUI
|DARRIN F BOSTON
|1970
|1700 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|QASIM K BANKS
|1996
|804 S 27TH AVE APT 29 MERIDIAN, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|JANET R FRAZIER
|1981
|381 HAWKINS CROSSING MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|DONNA P CONNER
|1972
|1423 32ND AVE MERIDIAN ,MS
|DUI
|KELLY HUMPHRIES
|1988
|7216 FRONT ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|VIRICCUS HILL JR
|2000
|2622 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|SHUNIQUA T PRUITT
|1999
|1316 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|PAMELA A BOYD
|1956
|6239 SNOWDEN SHREVEPORT, LA
|DUI OTHER
|TOREZ Q HILL
|1999
|2014 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|KODIE L DAVIDSON
|1999
|2712 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 3:46 AM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and all his stuff demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:32 PM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of 26th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:24 AM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:53 AM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:55 PM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:32 AM on June 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 33rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:11 PM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.