City of Meridian Arrest Report June 28, 2021

Robbery

At 3:46 AM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and all his stuff demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:32 PM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of 26th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:24 AM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:53 AM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:55 PM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:32 AM on June 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 33rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:11 PM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.