City of Meridian Arrest Report June 28, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KEITRIC RANDLE19991801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JERREL RIGDON1967HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LISSETTE BATISTON19933821 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
ANTONIO WILLIAMS197610728 ANTIOCH RD LAUDERDALE, MSDUI
JAMES T COX1994107 71ST PL APT 105 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHIVAS L WARREN1976613 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
FLORINCIA S BROWN1994107 71ST PL APT 153 MERIDIAN MSDUI
TIESHA T GILMORE1997390 ST PAUL ST JACKSON, ALDUI
DARRIN F BOSTON19701700 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
QASIM K BANKS1996804 S 27TH AVE APT 29 MERIDIAN, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
JANET R FRAZIER1981381 HAWKINS CROSSING MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DONNA P CONNER19721423 32ND AVE MERIDIAN ,MSDUI
KELLY HUMPHRIES19887216 FRONT ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
VIRICCUS HILL JR20002622 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
SHUNIQUA T PRUITT19991316 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PAMELA A BOYD19566239 SNOWDEN SHREVEPORT, LADUI OTHER
TOREZ Q HILL19992014 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
KODIE L DAVIDSON19992712 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:46 AM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and all his stuff demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:32 PM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of 26th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:24 AM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:53 AM on June 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:55 PM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:32 AM on June 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 33rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:11 PM on June 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

