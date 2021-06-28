Collapsed building demolition to begin this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The building that collapsed in downtown Meridian will finally be removed. After more than 80 days, the owner says cleanup is about to begin.

“The demolition people should be here this week taking everything down,” partial building owner Sam Dabit said. “Hopefully it will take about a week or two to get it all down all the way. That’s depending on adjoining structures.”

Dabit says they have taken care of the asbestos in the building. That had to be done before demolition. Just about the entire corner will be torn down. That’s roughly 6,800 square feet.

“Just the building from where it fell over to all the way to the end of the corner, then down one or two store fronts,” Dabit said.

Having only one lane open on 23rd Ave. has been frustrating for drivers. The city of Meridian will close 23rd Ave. between 5th and 4th Street will be closed starting Saturday, July 3.

“Obviously, with our other stores and investments in downtown, we need the street open just as well as everyone else. Let’s just hope that it goes quickly and gets that lane open as quick as possible,” Dabit said.

Weather could play a factor into how long demolition takes.

“Let’s hope the weather can be cooperative, but you know Mississippi weather in the summer,” Dabit said.

