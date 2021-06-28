Advertisement

FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday

Demario Lamar Cotton
Demario Lamar Cotton(FBI)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI Jackson Field Office is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, authorities say an agent from the Jackson office was shot by Cotton during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.

Cotton, 38, was charged with a two-count criminal complaint Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. A federal arrest warrant has been issued by a U.S. Magistrate judge.

The Jackson man is charged with one count of using a firearm to assault, resist, or impede a federal law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of official duties. He also is charged with one count of using, carrying or discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cotton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or log onto tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Meridian Native Holly Brand Wins Miss Mississippi Crown
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested

Latest News

A statewide human trafficking campaign is launching with a goal of better educating the public...
Statewide human trafficking campaign launches
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Rotary Club of Meridian donates to Meridian Freedom Project
Rotary Club of Meridian donates to Meridian Freedom Project
Weather - June 28, 2021
Weather - June 28, 2021
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the Tallahatta Creek bridge between...
Highway 80 bridge to close temporarily